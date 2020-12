Photo : YONHAP News

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) exceeded the two-thousand-700 threshold for the first time ever during trading on Friday propelled by foreign purchases.At 9:11 a.m., the index was trading at two-thousand-719-point-73, up 23-point-51 points, or zero-point-87 percent, from the previous close.This came as the index ended at new highs for three consecutive days.The KOSPI opened at two-thousand-705-point-34, up nine-point-12 points, or point-34 percent, from the previous session. Shortly after opening, the index surpassed the previous intraday high posted on Thursday.