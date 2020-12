Photo : YONHAP News

The Pentagon is said to have named General Paul LaCamera, the commanding general of U.S. Army Pacific, as the new South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces commander.According to a South Korean military official on Friday, the U.S. Defense Department informed Seoul of the matter recently.The South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces commander concurrently serves as the head of the UN Command and U.S. Forces Korea.LaCamera assumed his current post last November after previously serving as commanding general of the XVIII Airborne Corps and commander of Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve.The Pentagon’s latest nomination reportedly comes as the current South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces commander, Robert Abrams, is set to see his term end soon.