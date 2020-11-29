Top Prosecutor Suspects Parts of Ministry's Inspection Report Were Omitted

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl suspects that parts of the Justice Ministry's inspection report on his alleged ethical lapses, which the ministry provided to guarantee his right to defend himself, have been omitted.According to Yoon's legal counsel on Friday, he plans to submit a request to the ministry later in the day to confirm whether any parts have been omitted and if so, demand that it hand over the missing portions.The counsel said pages are missing in five sets of two-thousand-page reports, which outline the basis for Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae's filing for disciplinary action against the top prosecutor.A majority of the content is a compilation of media reports with only very few related to the inspection findings, according to the lawyer.Yoon had earlier requested that the ministry provide him with the inspection report, approved documents on seeking disciplinary action, and a list of members on the disciplinary committee set to convene next week.The ministry, meanwhile, has refused to hand over the approved documents and the list of panel members, citing a threat to fair proceedings and an infringement of privacy.