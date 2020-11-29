Moon Replaces 4 Cabinet Ministers

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in carried out a Cabinet reshuffle on Friday, replacing four ministers.Land Minister Kim Hyun-mee will be replaced after serving in the Cabinet since the start of the Moon administration in 2017. She came under fire for the government’s real estate policies that have failed to contain soaring housing prices.Korea Land and Housing Corporation CEO Byeon Chang-heum, an academic who sat on the Presidential Committee for Balanced National Development, was tapped as the new land minister.Three-term ruling Democratic Party(DP) Rep. Jeon Hae-cheol, a close aide to the president, was nominated to replace Interior Minister Chin Young.Health Minister Park Neung-hoo is to be replaced by Korea Health Industry Development Institute President Kwon Deok-cheol, as is Gender Equality Minister Lee Jung-ok by Korean Foundation for Women board member Chung Yong-ay.Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae, who is embroiled in controversy after seeking disciplinary action against Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl, was not included in Friday's reshuffle.