Seoul Metro Area Sees Record-High COVID Cases, Crisis Deemed ‘Serious’

Photo : YONHAP News

Authorities in South Korea reiterated calls for the public to stay at home and avoid gatherings as much as possible, stressing that the current crisis surrounding the COVID-19 epidemic is "serious."At a press briefing, Yoon Tae-ho, a senior Health Ministry official, said Friday’s report of 600 daily local cases is the third-highest recorded to date, with 463 in the Seoul metropolitan area the highest reported for the region.Yoon said authorities do not expect the infection surge to ease any time soon as the latest clusters are originating from day-to-day interactions, rather than among specific groups.Referring to Level Two social distancing in the capital area set to end on Monday, Yoon said the government will decide on a possible extension or level increase after this weekend.The official added that the government's distancing measures would be limited in curbing the epidemic, without the public's active participation.