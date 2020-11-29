Menu Content

Ruling DP Seeks to Swiftly Handle Revision to CIO Law

Write: 2020-12-04 15:23:20Update: 2020-12-04 16:33:19

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party(DP) has begun steps to handle various reform bills before the end of the current National Assembly regular session next Thursday. 

The Assembly's Legislation and Judiciary Committee on Friday convened a subcommittee meeting to deliberate a pending bill that concerns the launch of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials(CIO). 

The main opposition People Power Party(PPP) boycotted the committee through Thursday, arguing that the chair, DP Rep. Yun Ho-jung, was unilaterally convening its meetings, but showed up for Friday’s session.

The bill up for discussion is a revision to the related law on the CIO, which will incapacitate the PPP's veto power. This comes as a panel tasked with recommending candidates to head the new office has failed to make a selection due to bipartisan disagreement.
