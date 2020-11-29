PPP Criticizes Cabinet Reshuffle, Justice Party Vows to Vet Nominees

Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition People Power Party(PPP) has criticized the Cabinet reshuffle President Moon Jae-in conducted on Friday replacing four ministers.PPP spokesperson Bae June-young said it's a mere attempt to turn around the situation without any resolve to fix state affairs that are currently in shambles.He added that the replacements for Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae, Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki, which the public most desires, have been left out.The spokesperson also said the replacement of Land Minister Kim Hyun-mee came too late as the real estate market has reached the point of being unmanageable following 24 policy failures.He added that with the latest "hopeless" reshuffle, the public has lost its hope in the government and ruling party.The minor opposition Justice Party sounded more positive, saying the replacements were focused on expertise in state governance, but vowed to thoroughly vet the nominees from the public's perspective in terms of job performance and morals.The party said the nominees' philosophy and policy vision will be deemed important as they are set to tackle the pressing issues of COVID-19 and real estate market stability.