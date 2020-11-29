Unification Minister Expects Better Deal-Making Condition on N. Korea Under Biden Gov't

Photo : YONHAP News

Unification Minister Lee In-young says the incoming U.S. administration led by President-elect Joe Biden could help create better conditions than under the Trump administration in pursuing deals on North Korea’s denuclearization.During an academic conference in Seoul on Friday, Lee said he believes that the condition and environment for pursuing peace on the Korean Peninsula could become as good as under the Donald Trump administration or even better after Biden takes office.He based his optimism on Biden’s remarks as a presidential candidate that he was willing to have a summit with the North if Pyongyang curtails its nuclear ability and that he will adjust the pace of North Korea sanctions so the regime will be able to gain a vision for post-denuclearization future.Lee also expressed hope that the prospective Biden policy on the North will find common ground with the Moon administration’s pursuit of a comprehensive agreement through phased implementation.