S. Korea Reports 583 New COVID-19 Cases

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea reported 583 new COVID-19 cases throughout Friday after passing 600 the previous day.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said Saturday the 559 domestic cases and 24 imported raise the country's accumulated caseload to 36-thousand-915.Four hundred of the domestic cases came from the greater metro area including 231 in Seoul and 150 in Gyeonggi Province.The southern port city Busan also added 29 new infections and South Gyeongsang Province added 27.As the third wave of the outbreak rages on, new infections are reported in all 17 cities and provinces nationwide.Four more coronavirus deaths have been reported, raising the death toll to 540. The fatality rate stands at one-point-46 percent.The number of critically ill COVID-19 patients has risen by five to 121.