Photo : YONHAP News

Japan is expected to have to pay about three trillion won, or close to 300 billion yen, for the cost of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics being postponed by one year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.According to the Yomiuri Shimbun newspaper, Japan's Olympic minister, Tokyo Prefecture governor and the Olympics organizing committee chief held a meeting Friday and discussed cost sharing concerns.It's been concluded that Tokyo Prefecture will pay 120 billion yen of that total, the organizing committee over 100 billion and the central government about 70 billion yen.The Tokyo summer games have been pushed back to July next year due to the coronavirus pandemic.Around one third of additional costs are for anti-virus measures.