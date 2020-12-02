Menu Content

S. Korea Confirms Another Case of Highly Pathogenic AI at Poultry Farm

Write: 2020-12-06 11:37:31Update: 2020-12-06 14:36:04

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea confirmed another case of the highly pathogenic avian influenza (AI) at a poultry farm in the country's southwestern county on Saturday.

The provincial government of South Jeolla Province said on Saturday that a suspected case at a duck farm in the province's Yeongam County tested positive for the highly pathogenic H5N8 strain of bird flu.

It marks the third highly pathogenic AI case reported at a local poultry farm this year and the first such case confirmed in South Jeolla Province in three years.

The country reported this year's first such case at a duck farm in Jeongeup, North Jeolla Province last month.

Quarantine authorities blocked access to the affected farm in Yeongam and plan to cull 98-hundred ducks and chickens at the farm.

Additional 493-thousand poultry at ten nearby farms within a three-kilometer radius will also be culled as a precautionary measure.
