US to Levy up to 15% Anti-dumping Tariffs on S. Korean Oil Pipelines

Write: 2020-12-06 11:44:08Update: 2020-12-06 14:30:29

Photo : YONHAP News

The United States has decided to impose anti-dumping tariffs of up to 15 percent on South Korean oil pipelines.

According to the Korea International Trade Association on Sunday, the U.S. Department of Commerce recently decided to levy a tariff of nine-point-33 percent to 15-point-07 percent on South Korean oil pipelines.

The figure represents a triple rise from the preliminary ruling in February, when the department slapped a tariff of three-point-45 percent to four-point-81 percent. Compared to last year, however, the tariffs more than halved.

By company, the United States imposed duties of 15-point-07 percent on NEXTEEL, nine-point-33 percent on SeAH and eleven-point-60 percent on 30 other South Korean firms.

But South Korean steelmakers are expected to challenge the United States' latest decision and file a complaint with the Court of International Trade as they did so in previous rulings.
