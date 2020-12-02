US to Levy up to 15% Anti-dumping Tariffs on S. Korean Oil Pipelines

Photo : YONHAP News

The United States has decided to impose anti-dumping tariffs of up to 15 percent on South Korean oil pipelines.According to the Korea International Trade Association on Sunday, the U.S. Department of Commerce recently decided to levy a tariff of nine-point-33 percent to 15-point-07 percent on South Korean oil pipelines.The figure represents a triple rise from the preliminary ruling in February, when the department slapped a tariff of three-point-45 percent to four-point-81 percent. Compared to last year, however, the tariffs more than halved.By company, the United States imposed duties of 15-point-07 percent on NEXTEEL, nine-point-33 percent on SeAH and eleven-point-60 percent on 30 other South Korean firms.But South Korean steelmakers are expected to challenge the United States' latest decision and file a complaint with the Court of International Trade as they did so in previous rulings.