S. Korea's Top Diplomat Calls for Int's Cooperation to Overcome Pandemic

South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha has called for cooperation in the international community to overcome the health crisis from the COVID-19 pandemic.The minister made the call on Saturday in her speech at the Manama Dialogue, an annual security summit held in Bahrain that involves countries in the Middle East.Minister Kang said that the global outbreak of the pandemic has reminded the world about this multilateralism crisis and the importance of global solidarity and cooperation at the same time.She called for equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines and related humanitarian assistance, stressing the need to enhance a global health governance centered around the World Health Organization.Earlier on Saturday, the minister held a series of one-on-one talks with her counterparts from Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Iraq to discuss bilateral ties and cooperation.Minister Kang is scheduled to visit the United Arab Emirates on Sunday for talks on bilateral cooperation and exchanges in trade, health and culture.