Kia Recalls 295,000 Vehicles in US for Fire Risks

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean automaker Kia Motors reportedly said it is recalling 295-thousand vehicles in the United States for engine fire risks.According to the Associated Press on Saturday, Kia said the recall covers certain 2012 and 2013 Sorento SUVs, Forte and Forte Coup of the 2012 to 2015 model years, Optima Hybrid manufactured from 2011 to 2013 and 2012 Sportage vehicles.The automaker said no manufacturing defect has been found but it is recalling the vehicles to mitigate any potential fire risk.The recall comes a day after Hyundai Motor announced a recall of 129-thousand vehicles for a similar reason.The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration began investigating Kia and Hyundai engine fires in 2019.Last week, the U.S. auto regulator fined the two automakers for failing to recall more than one million vehicles with engine issues in a timely fashion.