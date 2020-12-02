'Ruling Party to Revise Law to Launch Investigative Party if it Fails to Reach Agreement'

Photo : YONHAP News

The floor leader of the ruling Democratic Party has reaffirmed its position that the party will push ahead with revising laws to facilitate the launch of a new investigative body.DP Floor Leader Kim Tae-nyeon wrote on his social media on Sunday that the party will revise laws related to the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials (CIO) if it fails to reach an agreement with opposition parties by the end of Sunday.Kim said that the party will seek to amend laws next week on a recommendation of candidates for the head of the new body.The floor leader said that his party will make its best efforts to reach an agreement with the opposition, but reaffirmed the party's firm commitment to launch the new body within this year.Last week, the ruling party attempted to hold a parliamentary subcommittee session to pass a revision to the laws on the CIO, but decided to suspend it after agreeing to hold negotiations with the main opposition People Power Party.