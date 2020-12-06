S. Korea to Raise Social Distancing to Level 2.5 in Capital Region

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has decided to raise social distancing rules by one notch to Level Two-point-Five for the capital region to curb the surge in COVID-19 cases.Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun announced the decision on Sunday in opening remarks at a government meeting in Seoul, saying that the nation is facing the worst crisis in its fight against the virus.The decision came as the nation reported 631 new infections on Sunday amid a third wave of the epidemic.Under Level Two-point-Five, the second highest in the country's five-tier COVID-19 alert system, karaoke rooms and indoor sports facilities are banned, while theaters and department stores, internet cafes cannot operate after 9 p.m. in the greater Seoul area.The tougher regulations will be enforced for the next three weeks starting Tuesday.