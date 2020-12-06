Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Domestic

S. Korea to Raise Social Distancing to Level 2.5 in Capital Region

Write: 2020-12-06 15:35:33Update: 2020-12-06 18:56:56

S. Korea to Raise Social Distancing to Level 2.5 in Capital Region

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has decided to raise social distancing rules by one notch to Level Two-point-Five for the capital region to curb the surge in COVID-19 cases. 

Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun announced the decision on Sunday in opening remarks at a government meeting in Seoul, saying that the nation is facing the worst crisis in its fight against the virus. 

The decision came as the nation reported 631 new infections on Sunday amid a third wave of the epidemic. 

Under Level Two-point-Five, the second highest in the country's five-tier COVID-19 alert system, karaoke rooms and indoor sports facilities are banned, while theaters and department stores, internet cafes cannot operate after 9 p.m. in the greater Seoul area.

The tougher regulations will be enforced for the next three weeks starting Tuesday.
List

Related News

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >