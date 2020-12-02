Biegun to Visit S. Korea This Week

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun will visit South Korea this week for a four-day trip starting on Tuesday.The U.S. State Department in a statement said on Sunday that Biegun, who also serves as the U.S. Special Representative for North Korea, will travel to South Korea from Tuesday through Friday to meet with South Korean officials.The department said Biegun will discuss the U.S.-South Korea alliance's commitment to regional security, stability and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific, and continued close coordination on North Korea.Seoul's Foreign Ministry noted in its press release that Biegun's visit comes at the invitation of Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun.The ministry said Biegun will hold talks with Choi as well as Seoul's chief nuclear negotiator Lee Do-hoon on Wednesday to discuss cooperation on North Korea.It added Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha will have a dinner meeting with the U.S. deputy secretary on Friday.Biegun's visit - likely his last under the Trump administration - is unlikely to lead to any breakthrough in stalled nuclear negotiations between the U.S. and North Korea. It will come about a month before U.S. President Donald Trump's four-year term expires on January 20.