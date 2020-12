Photo : YONHAP News

Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-min scored his tenth goal of the season in Sunday's Premier League game.Son scored an opener in the 13th minute of the match against Arsenal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, helping his team win 2-0 in the north London derby.Son also assisted teammate Harry Kane score a goal in the 46th minute.Son's latest goal marks his 13th in overall games of the season and his tenth of the Premier League season, trailing Dominic Calvert-Lewin of Everton by one goal in the rankings of the league's top scorers.Son also scored goals in double digits for five consecutive seasons, becoming the third Spur to accomplish the feat.