Approval Rates for Pres. Moon, Ruling DP Stuck at All-time Low

Photo : YONHAP News

Approval ratings for President Moon Jae-in and his ruling Democratic Party(DP) remained at an all-time low since Moon took office in May 2017.According to Realmeter's survey of two-thousand-513 adults nationwide between last Monday and Friday, only 37-point-four percent of respondents gave a positive assessment of Moon, down six-point-four percentage points from the previous week.Negative assessment of the president, meanwhile, rose five-point-two percentage points to a fresh all-time high of 57-point-four percent.The survey, commissioned by YTN, had a confidence level of 95 percent with a margin of error of two percentage points.Compared to a Realmeter survey commissioned by TBS released last Thursday, Moon’s latest approval rating is identical while the negative assessment is point-one percentage points higher.The latest survey found that Moon’s approval rating took a particular dive in Gwangju and the Jeolla Provinces as well as Daejeon, Sejong and the Chungcheong Provinces.Meanwhile, the DP’s approval rating slipped four-point-four percentage points to 29-point-seven percent while the main opposition People Power Party saw its approval rating rise three-point-four percentage points to 31-point-three percent.