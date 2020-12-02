Top Diplomats of S. Korea, UAE Hold Talks on Ties, Cooperation

Photo : KBS News

The top diplomats of South Korea and the United Arab Emirate(UAE) held talks on Saturday to discuss ways to enhance cooperation in COVID-19 prevention efforts and various other areas.Seoul's Foreign Ministry said Sunday that Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha met with her UAE counterpart Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Abu Dhabi.In the meeting, Kang said the two nations have maintained close personnel and economic exchanges despite the COVID-19 pandemic, noting the two sides agreed in July to an expedited entry agreement to allow essential cross-border travel.The UAE minister reportedly said he believes his country is blessed to have close relations with a country like South Korea amid the pandemic, and that he hopes for a further advancement of their ties.The top diplomats discussed the progress in various ongoing exchange and cooperation projects in education, health, ICT, science and nuclear plants, and discussed ways to accelerate them.