Eyes on Whether Judges' Meeting will Touch on Alleged Illegal Surveillance of Judges

Photo : KBS News

A group of 125 judges representing courts across the nation are holding a virtual meeting Monday to discuss pending judicial issues.Attention is on whether participants will touch upon a document in which the Supreme Prosecutors’ Office analyzed courts’ handling of key cases. This document has drawn controversy, with some saying it demonstrates that the prosecution was illegally monitoring judges.The issue could be adopted as an official agenda if one of the attending judges secures consent from nine others in the meeting.Some judges have called for the meeting to address the issue while other judges have advised caution on the matter.In seeking disciplinary action against top prosecutor Yoon Seok-youl in late November, Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae had cited six charges, including his suspected ordering of illegal surveillance of judges.