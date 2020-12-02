Gov't to Ensure No Industry Neglected in Drive to Meet Carbon Goals

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's government announced policies on Monday meant to ensure no industry or group is overlooked as it aims to secure public support behind its goal to become a carbon neutral economy by 2050.The government says it will support high-carbon emitting industries transitioning to a low-carbon structure by offering research and development as well as M&A support. Jobs are to be maintained by retraining the workforce.Instead of a "top-down" approach initiated by the central government, it will pursue a "bottom-up" structure by offering incentives and supporting municipal governments aiming to fulfill their regional carbon-reduction goals.A public information campaign on carbon neutrality will be launched at schools as well as via various media and social networking services, while civic groups and industries will do their part to establish a culture of reducing reliance on carbon.In October, President Moon Jae-in had announced Korea's 2050 carbon neutrality initiative to transform the country's fossil fuel-reliant economy into an eco-friendly one based on hydrogen and renewable energy.