Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Politics

Rival Parties to Make Last-Ditch Effort to Agree on Candidates to Head CIO

Write: 2020-12-07 13:43:41Update: 2020-12-07 14:14:55

Rival Parties to Make Last-Ditch Effort to Agree on Candidates to Head CIO

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's rival political parties will make a last-ditch effort to jointly recommend candidates to head the new Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials(CIO).

At a meeting with National Assembly Speaker Park Byeong-seug on Monday, the floor leaders of the ruling Democratic Party(DP) and the main opposition People Power Party(PPP) agreed to return to the discussion table to ultimately arrive at a pair of candidates.

Pledging to negotiate until the last minute, DP floor leader Kim Tae-nyeon hinted that his party won't let a relevant pending bill pass the end of the regular parliamentary session on Wednesday. 

This comes as the DP, with 176 seats in the 300-member parliament, plans to push through revised laws that would incapacitate the opposition's veto power on the candidate recommendation panel, in case Monday's talks with the opposition fall through.

While the PPP plans to mobilize all means to block the DP's move, party floor leader Joo Ho-young urged the ruling party to channel its efforts to reach a deal.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >