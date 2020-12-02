Rival Parties to Make Last-Ditch Effort to Agree on Candidates to Head CIO

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's rival political parties will make a last-ditch effort to jointly recommend candidates to head the new Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials(CIO).At a meeting with National Assembly Speaker Park Byeong-seug on Monday, the floor leaders of the ruling Democratic Party(DP) and the main opposition People Power Party(PPP) agreed to return to the discussion table to ultimately arrive at a pair of candidates.Pledging to negotiate until the last minute, DP floor leader Kim Tae-nyeon hinted that his party won't let a relevant pending bill pass the end of the regular parliamentary session on Wednesday.This comes as the DP, with 176 seats in the 300-member parliament, plans to push through revised laws that would incapacitate the opposition's veto power on the candidate recommendation panel, in case Monday's talks with the opposition fall through.While the PPP plans to mobilize all means to block the DP's move, party floor leader Joo Ho-young urged the ruling party to channel its efforts to reach a deal.