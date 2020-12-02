Korea to Foster Green Energy, Raise Electric Charger Access to Meet Carbon Neutral Goals

Photo : YONHAP News

Some 20 million households could have access to electric vehicle chargers as South Korea races to become carbon neutral by 2050.In a strategy report on achieving carbon neutrality released on Monday, the government outlined specific ways it intends to pursue a low carbon reality across the spaces of mobility, energy, land and industry.Among the initiatives outlined are building EV chargers for some 20 million households, offering incentives to turn buses, taxis and trucks into electric and hydrogen-powered vehicles, and boosting public transportation capacity with the introduction of autonomous shuttle buses.Additionally, some two-thousand hydrogen charging stations are to be set up across the nation.These are efforts to lay the groundwork and speed up adoption of renewable energy as South Korea phases out its reliance on fossil fuels. The country aims to have green energy account for 80 percent of its overall power use by 2050.The report also pledged to set up a body to support the development, approval and provision of solar, wind and other renewable energy sources.Coal and liquefied natural gas(LNG)-based power generation facilities will be encouraged to voluntarily reduce carbon emissions by being charged for climate and environment-related costs.Additionally, the report projects emissions at coal power plants will be brought down to zero by 2050 by shutting down aged plants and applying carbon capture, utilization and storage(CCUS) emissions reduction technology.