Authorities Warn 900 Daily Infections Possible by Next Week

Photo : YONHAP News

Health authorities in South Korea warn that if the spread of the coronavirus is not curtailed, daily infections are poised to surpass the 900-mark by next week.In an online briefing Monday, Na Seong-woong, a senior official at the Central Disease Control Headquarters, said the virus reproduction rate currently stands at one-point-23 and the number of COVID-19 patients continues to rise.He said - citing the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) and mathematical modeling by various expert groups - if the current pace persists, the number of daily cases will range from 550 to 750 throughout this week with the possibility of exceeding 900 every day of next week.Noting that the present represents the largest crisis in the country's fight against COVID-19 thus far, Na characterized the current viral stage as a continuing nationwide situation and not a temporary local outbreak.Starting Tuesday, the government will enforce tighter Level 2.5 distancing measures for the greater Seoul area and Level 2 for all other regions for a period of three weeks.