Subcommittee Passes Bill Punishing Distortion of 1980 Uprising

Photo : YONHAP News

A bill that stipulates punishment for those distorting or slandering the 1980 pro-democracy uprising has passed a subcommittee of the National Assembly's Legislation and Judiciary Committee on Monday.Hundreds of protesters are believed to have been killed by a brutal military crackdown in the southwestern city.The ruling Democratic Party led the passage of the bill while the opposition argued the DP broke its earlier promise to only discuss the bill and not approve it.Also on Monday, a bipartisan feud continued over a disputed revision to a law on launching a new corruption investigation agency for high-ranking officials.The opposition camp objects to the revision as it would incapacitate its veto power on a panel that recommends candidates to head the new agency.The main opposition People Power Party requested referring the revision to an "agenda adjustment process" after the ruling DP tried to approve it during the subcommittee session even as it agreed to hold additional negotiations with the opposition on recommending candidates for the agency head.The DP is determined to push through the revision in case bipartisan talks fall through.An agenda adjustment committee is formed to resolve conflicting matters at the request of one-third of parliamentary committee members.The main opposition has blasted the ruling party for its unilateral railroading of bills.