Moon Hopes for Passage of Reform Bills, CIO's Launch

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in on Monday expressed hope for distributing the power of state institutions held by the prosecution, police and spy agency based on the principle of checks and balances.In a weekly meeting with senior aides, he called for the passage of relevant reform bills and the launch of the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO).In his opening remarks, President Moon said the ongoing regular session of the National Assembly finally has the opportunity to complete systemic reform of the nation's power institutions, calling it a "historic time" to open a new chapter in Korea's democracy.Moon said his administration worked tirelessly not to pass this task over to the next government, and that it has now arrived at the final stages of reaping the results.He also apologized for the chaotic state of domestic political affairs, adding he hopes the confusion will be short-lived and represent the final growing pain in the road toward a more mature democracy.Moon said if problems are solved through democratic process and procedures, Korean democracy will become even more resolute.