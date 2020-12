Photo : Getty Images Bank

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) hit a record high for the fifth consecutive day on Monday driven by retail investors.The main bourse rose 13-point-99 points, or zero-point-51 percent on Monday to close at two-thousand-745-point-44.Individual investors net purchased slightly over one trillion won worth of shares, while foreign investors, who had led a recent buying rally, dumped 89-point-six billion won more than they snapped up. Institutional investors net sold 923-point-six billion won.The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also rose, gaining 13-point-12 points, or one-point-44 percent, to close at 926-point-88.On the foreign exchange counter, the local currency stayed even, ending the session at one-thousand-82-point-one won against the U.S. dollar.