Judges' Meeting Decides Not to Look into Prosecution's Spying as Official Agenda

Photo : YONHAP News

A group of 125 judges representing courts across the nation met on Monday to discuss the suspected spying of judges by prosecutors, but decided not to look further into the matter.The judges said they decided not to consider the issue for discussion in order to maintain the political neutrality required of court justices.The issue was originally not part of the meeting's agenda meant to discuss pending judicial issues. But after on-the-spot deliberations, judges participating in the online forum on Monday opted to adopt it as a point of discussion.In seeking disciplinary action against top prosecutor Yoon Seok-youl last month, Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae had cited six charges, including his suspected order to illegally surveil certain judges.The charge centers around a document in which the Supreme Prosecutors’ Office analyzed the handling of key cases by judges.One representative of the group said that judges will comprehensively discuss various issues at hand as part of efforts to secure judicial independence and fair trials, and this includes the prosecution's information gathering on judges.This official added a revised agenda may be proposed regarding this issue but warned against making political or partisan interpretations of the judges' discussions.The results of the debate are expected to be unveiled after the meeting ends.