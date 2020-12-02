Production, Management of Presidential Records to be Made Public from March

Photo : YONHAP News

Revisions to the law on presidential archives will be enforced in March, requiring the production and management of presidential records to be made public.According to the Interior Ministry on Monday, the revised law will officially be announced on Tuesday and take effect on March 9, 2021.The head of the Presidential Archives has been given authority to check up on the production of the records and monitor archival management.In the case the presidency becomes vacant, the Presidential Archives chief will prohibit transfer or reclassification of presidential records and make sure they are transferred before the inauguration of the next president.The time to prepare for the transfer of records has also been extended from a six-month period prior to the end of presidency to one year.