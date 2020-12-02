Menu Content

Prosecutor General's Disciplinary Meeting Set for Thursday Morning

Write: 2020-12-07 16:31:57Update: 2020-12-07 17:17:59

A disciplinary meeting on embattled Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl has been scheduled for Thursday at 10:30 a.m.

The Justice Ministry informed Yoon of its plans to hold the disciplinary meeting Thursday morning, according to informed sources on Monday.

The meeting was originally planned for last Wednesday, but was postponed to last Friday, and again to this Thursday. 

The Justice Ministry had accepted a postponement request made by Yoon's lawyers citing the prosecutor general's right to a fair administrative process and to defend himself.

Amid a tug-of-war over prosecution reforms, Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae suspended the prosecutor general late last month and claimed that an "internal audit" by the ministry had revealed "grave offenses" by Yoon.

Yoon sought a court injunction against the suspension and won. But the justice minister has not backed down and voiced her intention to push ahead with the disciplinary committee meeting, which will review the allegations of misconduct.
