S. Korea to Announce COVID-19 Vaccine Supply, Distribution Plans on Tues.

The South Korean government will reportedly announce its plans on Tuesday regarding which COVID-19 vaccine products South Koreans will receive and how much of them the nation has secured so far.A senior Foreign Ministry official told reporters on Monday that the announcement by health authorities is also expected to include when those vaccines will be purchased and how they will be distributed.The government has long said it will supply vaccines to 30 million South Koreans next year, including doses for ten million people to be procured through the global vaccine purchase and distribution project or COVAX Facility and the rest via deals with global pharmaceutical firms.According to the official, the government has negotiated with six of the 10 global vaccine developers that have entered third-stage clinical trials.While Seoul confirmed a deal with AstraZeneca, the other five pharmaceutical firms were presumed to be Pfizer, Moderna, GlaxoSmithKline, Johnson & Johnson, and Novavax.