S. Korea Enforces Strengthened Social Distancing Guidelines

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea enforced strengthened social distancing rules on Tuesday to contain a surge in COVID-19 infections.The greater Seoul area will be placed under Level Two-point-Five rules, the second highest in the country's five-tier COVID-19 alert system for the next three weeks, with other parts of the nation under Level Two.The tightened measure will shut down five types of virus-prone entertainment facilities, door-to-door sales businesses, karaoke rooms, indoor sports facilities and indoor concert venues in Seoul, Gyeonggi Province and Incheon City.Gatherings with 50 or more people are banned, even at wedding and funeral halls.Supermarkets, department stores, movie theaters and internet cafes will have to close by 9 p.m.Restaurants cannot receive customers after 9 p.m. but can offer takeout and delivery. Cafes are only allowed to serve takeout at all hours.Public transportation, such as KTX bullet trains and express buses, will operate at half capacity.For areas other than the capital region, all gatherings with 100 people or more are prohibited and food consumption is banned at movie theaters, concerts and internet cafes.