US Repeats Calls for China to Enforce N. Korea Sanctions

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien has urged China to faithfully enforce international sanctions on North Korea.O'Brien reportedly made the call on Saturday in an interview with Harry Kazianis, a senior director at the Center for the National Interest, a Washington-based think tank.According to Kazianis on Monday, the top security adviser said the U.S. calls on China to fully live up to its obligations as a member of the United Nations, and specifically a member of the Security Council.O'Brien continued that China is under special obligation to enforce the sanctions because they are Security Council-driven sanctions.The remarks came days after Alex Wong, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State and Deputy Secretary for North Korea, accused China of "flagrant violation" of its obligation to enforce international sanctions on North Korea.Regarding the COVID-19 situation in North Korea, O'Brien said Pyongyang appears to have avoided a massive outbreak, but the U.S. will be willing to assist the North if asked for help.