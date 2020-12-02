Biegun Due in S. Korea for Talks on Alliance, N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun is set to arrive in South Korea on Tuesday.Biegun, who also serves as the U.S. Special Representative for North Korea, is reportedly scheduled to land aboard a chartered plane at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek on Tuesday afternoon.Biegun will be reportedly accompanied by Alex Wong, Deputy Assistant Secretary for North Korea and Allison Hooker, senior director for Asian affairs at the White House's National Security Council.The deputy secretary will hold talks with Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun and Seoul's chief nuclear negotiator Lee Do-hoon on Wednesday.During the four-day visit, Biegun will reportedly meet with Unification Minister Lee In-young and other top security officials as well. He could also pay a courtesy call to President Moon Jae-in.Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha will host a banquet for him on Friday.Biegun's trip, which comes about a month before the end of U.S. President Donald Trump's four-year term, is expected to focus on ways to keep the situation on the Korean Peninsula stable during the transition, rather than making new offers for nuclear negotiations with North Korea.