Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Domestic

S. Korea Confirms Another Case of Highly Pathogenic AI at Poultry Farm

Write: 2020-12-08 09:29:39Update: 2020-12-08 09:59:37

S. Korea Confirms Another Case of Highly Pathogenic AI at Poultry Farm

Photo : KBS News

South Korea confirmed another case of the highly pathogenic avian influenza (AI) at a local poultry farm on Monday, raising concerns over the possible nationwide transmission of the disease. 

Authorities said on Monday that a suspected case at an egg farm in Yeoju, Gyeonggi Province tested positive for the highly pathogenic H5N8 strain of bird flu.

It marks the fourth case of AI reported at a local poultry farm this year since late November, when the nation reported the first such case in two years and eight months at a duck farm in Jeongeup in North Jeolla Province.

Quarantine authorities blocked access to the affected farm in Yeoju and began to cull poultry at the farm in a precautionary measure. 

A standstill order also has been issued for all poultry farms in the province, banning movement of poultry and related vehicles for 48 hours through 5 a.m. Wednesday. 

Another suspected case was reported on Monday at a quail farm in Eumseong, North Chungcheong Province. Authorities are looking into whether it is a highly pathogenic strain.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >