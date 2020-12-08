S. Korea Reports 594 New COVID-19 Cases

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea reported 594 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, falling below the 600-mark for the first time in three days.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency(KDCA) said the fresh cases raised the country's accumulated total to 38-thousand-755.The daily figure has remained over 100 for a month since November 8, logging an average of 586-point-one cases over the recent week.Of the new cases detected throughout Monday, 566 were local transmissions and 28 were imported.The number of new infections in the greater metro area came to 385, including 212 in Seoul, 146 in Gyeonggi Province and 27 in Incheon.The southeastern city of Ulsan added 61 new infections and Busan reported 25.Three more coronavirus deaths have been reported, raising the death toll to 552. The fatality rate stands at one-point-42 percent.The number of severely or critically ill COVID-19 patients jumped by eight to 134.