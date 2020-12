Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea said it plans to frontload more than 70 percent of next year's budgeted spending in the first half of 2021 to stimulate the economy and help the nation recover from COVID-19-linked fallout.The government approved the plan in a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, earmarking 333-point-one trillion won, or 72-point-four percent of next year's fiscal spending, to be put to work in the first six months.It added the spending will focus on supporting industrial and small firms, research and development and building social infrastructure.South Korea has been allocating a larger portion of its annual budget in the first half of the year for years, with the figure rising from 68 percent in 2018 to 70-point-four percent in 2019 and 71-point-four percent this year.