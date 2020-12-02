Revisions to CIO Law Passes Committee Despite Opposition Protest

Photo : KBS News

Controversial revisions to a law setting up the powerful Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials(CIO) passed the parliamentary legislation committee on Tuesday over strong protest from the main opposition party.The revisions, which passed the committee by majority vote, cut down the required quota to endorse the final two CIO chief candidates to two-thirds of parliamentary panel members, versus the six of seven currently in place. The change would effectively eliminate the opposition People Power Party(PPP)'s veto power.The president would ultimately select the head of the CIO from the two finalists put forth by the legislature.The process has lagged at the nomination committee level however, missing the July deadline to launch the independent investigative body as dictated by the CIO law, due to the PPP's delay in submitting its candidates.A last-ditch effort on Monday to come to a consensus on the pair of candidates reaped no results, as rival political parties failed to narrow differences.The ruling Democratic Party(DP), which has 11 members sitting on the 18-member panel, including the committee chair, pushed ahead with the bill's passage through a review of an adjustment committee and later the committee itself.In strong protest, People Power Party(PPP) lawmakers accused the DP of parliamentary dictatorship in rushing the bill through to appoint a CIO head favored by the ruling camp and to launch the agency within this year.