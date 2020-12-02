UNESCO Unanimously Adopts Anti-Discrimination Report by S. Korea-Led Group

Photo : YONHAP News

The executive board of the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization(UNESCO) has unanimously adopted a document that a South Korea-led multilateral group submitted calling for an end to racial discrimination.According to the Foreign Ministry on Tuesday, the Group of Friends for Solidarity and Inclusion with Global Citizenship Education stressed the need to educate people about "deadly stereotypes and prejudices" related to COVID-19.The document also called for member states' commitment to promoting "inclusion, non-discrimination and solidarity of mankind" to combat fake news, hatred and violence against particular races or nationalities generated by the global pandemic.The ministry said the document's adoption has helped solidify South Korea's leadership in the campaign to prevent hatred and discrimination in overcoming the COVID-19 crisis.In May, Seoul spearheaded the group's launch to spur global discussion on tackling hatred and discrimination.Forty countries, including 35 executive board member states, joined the decision as co-sponsors.