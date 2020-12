Photo : YONHAP News

A Unification Ministry official has said there is consensus within the government to provide COVID-19 vaccine support to North Korea, though no specific discussions have been had.The remark on Tuesday came in response to a reporter's question during a briefing on whether the ministry has spoken with relevant health officials on securing vaccines to provide as aid to the North.The official said while such consultations have yet to take place, there is general agreement within the government that cross-border cooperation on combating infectious diseases such as COVID-19 is needed in the interest of citizens of both Koreas.The official went on to say that given the need for a joint response, the ministry will discuss and review various methods of coordination.