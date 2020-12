Photo : YONHAP News

The government has set a reduction target for greenhouse gas emissions in the public sector in a bid to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.The Environment Ministry said Tuesday the government is aiming to slash greenhouse gas emissions by 37-and-a-half percent in the public sector by 2030 compared to 2017.It made the announcement as it said it will issue an administrative notice for 20 days of revisions to guidelines on operating greenhouse gas and energy goals in the public sector.The set goal also means the government is seeking to halve greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 compared to the average emissions posted between 2007 and 2009.During the 20-day period of administrative notice, the government will collect views from the public, including interested parties.