Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Economy

S. Korea's Tax Revenue Drops 7 Tln Won, Expenditures Rise 50 Tln Won

Write: 2020-12-08 15:33:43Update: 2020-12-08 17:16:51

S. Korea's Tax Revenue Drops 7 Tln Won, Expenditures Rise 50 Tln Won

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's tax revenue decreased by nearly seven trillion won during the first ten months of the year, while expenditures rose by over 50 trillion won.

According to a latest report by the Finance Ministry on Tuesday, tax revenue grew six-point-eight trillion won on-year to 39-point-one trillion won in October, due largely to a rise in income tax revenue.

The cumulative revenue between January and October, however, declined six-point-seven trillion won on-year to 253-trillion-eight trillion won, reflecting the 16-point-one-trillion-won reduction in corporate taxes.

Spending in October expanded two-point-one trillion won to 33-point-seven trillion won, mostly because of the government's COVID-19 relief payments.

Expenditures for the January to October period grew 50-point-nine trillion won to 468-point-five trillion won.

Although expenditures rose in October, the increased tax revenue for the month helped place the consolidated budget balance in the black at 21-point-five trillion won. The balance for the first ten months, however, posted a deficit of 59 trillion won.

As of end-October, the government debt rose to a record 812-point-nine trillion won, up 12-point-six trillion won from the previous month.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >