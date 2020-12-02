N. Korea Raises Guard against Laxity, Complacency in Tackling COVID-19

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has raised its guard against laxity and complacency in tackling the COVID-19 during the winter season, after it issued a complete border lockdown and restricted movements of people under the highest level of quarantine.The North's ruling party mouthpiece Rodong Sinmun on Tuesday called on people to reject complacency and laxity in the nation's fight against COVID-19, calling them enemies as frightening as the virus itself.The editorial warned that lax and complacent attitudes could cause shortcomings in quarantine efforts, leading to a catastrophe that would violate the well-being of the nation and its people.The paper on the previous day had called for continued vigilance and all-out efforts toward maintaining strict quarantine, adding laxity and mistakes are intolerable in the war against the virus.The repeated warnings come as preventing the virus' entry has become Pyongyang's priority ahead of a major congress of North Korea's ruling party set for January.