Photo : YONHAP News

Deputy Prosecutor General Cho Nam-kwan on Tuesday ordered Seoul High Court to handle the probe into allegations that Prosecutor General Yoon Seok-youl abused his power by ordering the illegal surveillance of judges.The Supreme Prosecutors’ Office(SPO) said the latest order came after it found reason to doubt the fairness and validity of two previous probes conducted by the SPO’s Inspection Headquarters at the behest of the Justice Ministry.The SPO said it found that the Inspection Headquarters had failed to observe certain procedures in its inspections and investigations.