UK First in West to Launch COVID-19 Vaccination

Write: 2020-12-08 18:59:52Update: 2020-12-08 19:03:42

Photo : KBS News

The U.K. has become the first country in the West to inoculate people with COVID-19 vaccines outside of trial conditions. 

Vaccines co-developed by Pfizer and BioNTech began to be administered to people aged 80 or older across the U.K. on Tuesday, including ninety-year-old Margaret Keenan, who became the first Briton to get the shots during her visit to a university hospital in Coventry. 

The U.K. has ordered 40 million doses of the vaccine, and 800-thousand of them were delivered from Belgium in the first batch. 

With a set of two doses designed for each person, those receiving the first dose will return to hospitals three weeks later for the remaining shot. 

According to Worldometer, over 67-million-nine people have been diagnosed with the COVID-19 as of Tuesday since the first outbreak in China in late December of last year. One-point-55 million have lost their lives to the virus.
