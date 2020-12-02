Menu Content

Commercial Law Revision Passes Parliamentary Judiciary Committee

Write: 2020-12-08 19:15:15Update: 2020-12-08 19:17:06

Photo : KBS News

One of the three revisions collectively dubbed as Fair Economy bills in line with the government’s economic reform initiatives has passed the National Assembly Legislation and Judiciary Committee amid a boycott from the main opposition People Power Party(PPP).

The committee led by the ruling Democratic Party(DP) held a plenary session on Tuesday afternoon and approved a revision to the commercial law. The conservative, pro-business PPP did not attend voting during the session, as well as during a bipartisan adjustment meeting earlier in the day, accusing the DP of exercising dictatorship. 

Under the bill, listed firms will be required to elect an auditor independent from board members while limiting the major shareholders’ voting rights in electing the auditor to three percent. 

The state-drafted bill initially contained further restrictions on major shareholders, limiting the combined voting rights of them and their “specially related” shareholders to three percent. 

However, the bill was adjusted through parliamentary deliberations to reflect opposition from business lobby groups, who expressed concerns over a possible breach of shareholders’ rights and misappropriation of the revision by speculative forces. 

The other two elements of the Fair Economy revisions, the Fair Trade Act and Financial Group Supervision Act, are under review by the National Assembly National Policy Committee.
