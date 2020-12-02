N. Korean Leader's Sister Criticizes S. Korean Foreign Minister over COVID-19 Remarks

Photo : YONHAP News

The sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has criticized South Korea's foreign minister over her recent remarks on the North's antivirus measures, calling them "reckless."Last week, Seoul's Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha told a Middle East forum in Bahrain that the North has been unresponsive to Seoul's offer of assistance for the North's antivirus efforts. She added that North Korea is focusing on the control of COVID-19 while claiming it has no cases, which is a bit strange.In a statement carried by the North's official Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) on Wednesday, Kim Yo-jong said that Kang's thoughtless remarks on the North's antivirus measures seemed to indicate she is eager to further chill the frozen inter-Korean relations.Kim, the first vice director of the Central Committee of the ruling Workers' Party, said she will never forget Kang's words and she might have to pay dearly for them.It is the first time Kim issued a statement since July.