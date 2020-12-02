Menu Content

S. Korea Reports Another Case of Highly Pathogenic AI

Write: 2020-12-09 08:20:11Update: 2020-12-09 09:29:22

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea confirmed another case of the highly pathogenic avian influenza (AI) at a local poultry farm on Tuesday. 

Authorities said on Tuesday that a suspected case at a quail farm in Eumseong, North Chungcheong Province tested positive for the highly pathogenic H5N8 strain of bird flu.

It marks the fifth case of AI reported at a local poultry farm this year since November 27, when the nation reported the first such case in two years and eight months at a duck farm in Jeongeup in North Jeolla Province.

Quarantine authorities blocked access to the affected farm in Eumseong and began to cull about 100-thousand poultry at the farm and nearby farms in a precautionary move. 

A standstill order also has been issued for all poultry farms in the province, banning movement of poultry and related vehicles until 11 p.m. Wednesday.
