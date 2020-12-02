Biegun to Hold Talks with S. Korean Officials

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun is set to hold talks with South Korean officials in Seoul on Wednesday to discuss North Korea issues.According to the Foreign Ministry, Biegun will meet with his South Korean counterpart Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun on Wednesday morning.Biegun, who also serves as the U.S. Special Representative for North Korea, is set to meet with Seoul's chief nuclear negotiator Lee Do-hoon in the afternoon. The two will have dinner after talks.The meetings are expected to assess negotiations with North Korea and discuss the future direction of North Korea policy.The U.S. diplomat will reportedly meet with other top security officials as well including Suh Hoon, director of the National Security Office at the presidential office.Biegun will have a breakfast meeting on Thursday with Unification Minister Lee In-young and give a speech at a local think tank in the afternoon.On Friday, Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha plans to host a dinner for Biegun at her official residence.Biegun will wrap up his four-day trip and depart for the United States on Saturday morning.